 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Knicks GameThread

By Albert Lee
/ new
Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Wizards are playing the Knicks in half an hour. New York is favored to win. Kyle Kuzma bobbleheads are in the stands, even though I absolutely HATE the outfit he’s in.

Go Wizards.

Loading comments...