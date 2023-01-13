Filed under: Washington Wizards GameThreads Wizards vs. Knicks GameThread By Albert Lee@aleeinthedmv Jan 13, 2023, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Wizards vs. Knicks GameThread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images The Wizards are playing the Knicks in half an hour. New York is favored to win. Kyle Kuzma bobbleheads are in the stands, even though I absolutely HATE the outfit he’s in. Go Wizards. Loading comments...
Loading comments...