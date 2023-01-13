Tonight, the Washington Wizards will host the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. Yanir has the basketball-related preview. I will talk about tonight’s giveaway, a bobblehead of Kyle Kuzma wearing an oversized pink Belgian sweater.

Sorry Ricky O’Donnell and Nick DePaula. That is a bad sweater. The Wizards were 10-3 in the 2021-22 season when Kuz walked in it.

Since then, the Wizards have been a hot mess. A trade for Kristaps Porzingis, a supermax contract for Bradley Beal AND a lottery pick for someone who isn’t NBA material on a lottery bound team is all this … “good luck charm” gave D.C.!?!?

Oh, I almost forgot. Why am I calling the pink sweater a Belgian sweater? That’s because Raf Simons (pronounced Rahf See-mons in Dutch), a famous Belgian fashion designer was behind it. You can check out his site below.

So, what is Simons’ background? He is 55 years old and from Limburg, Belgium’s easternmost province and went to school for furniture design. Simons didn’t start designing apparel until 1995, when he launched his own brand under his name. He stopped launching clothes just last November.

Simons has other gigs. He is the co-creative director of PRADA, and was also the creative director at Christian Dior and Calvin Klein.

Most of NBA and fashionista social media circles will drool over this bobblehead, which you can see below:

The Wizards are doing a Kuz bobblehead night with the pink sweater

But in the DMV, one man (me) is drawing the proverbial line in the sand.

COUNT ME OUT! THAT SWEATER AND BOBBLEHEAD ARE THE WORST THINGS I HAVE EVER SEEN! I AM SURE BELGIUM HAS OTHER BRANDS, LIKE NATAN, THAT CAN DO A BETTER JOB!!! AND KUZ LOOKED BETTER IN A BLACK HOOD AND DRESS ANYWAY!!!! I WOULD RATHER HAVE THIS BOBBLEHEAD!

Kyle Kuzma hitting the runway for NY Fashion Week



(via @herapatra) pic.twitter.com/JJOx7q3K5L — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2022

And by the way, #Kylekuzma #NBAAllStar.