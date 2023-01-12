Bradley Beal cleared for basketball activities

The Washington Wizards announced on Thursday that guard Bradley Beal has been cleared for basketball activities. He is recovering from a “low-grade hamstring strain” in his left leg.

What does a low-grade hamstring mean? It’s probably a level 1 strain after our interview with Dr. Matthew Levine of The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics in Maryland. While Beal is probably pain free while walking or doing light activity, athletes require full use of their bodies, which put the body at higher risk of strains.

Beal has had hamstring strains in both legs this season. He has missed several games this season, but the Wizards haven’t necessarily done much better with him off the court.

Though Beal is coming back from injury and is cleared for basketball activities, he is not necessarily playing right away.

Do you think the Wizards will improve once Beal actually plays games again? Let us know in the comments below.