A 12th seeded Washington Wizards team in the Eastern Conference is hosting the 6th seed New York Knicks in their quest to contend for the 10th seed in the East. Let the home-stand continue.

Game Info

When: Friday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington MSG Network or LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Day-to-Day), Johnny Davis, Daniel Gafford, Kristaps Porzingis, Vernon Carey Jr. (Out)

Knicks: None as of now.

Pregame notes

The paint will be key — The Wiz are lacking healthy bodies to enroll in the Center position. Any readers who can volunteer? A couple nights ago against the Bulls, the Wizards started Taj Gibson, an end-of-bench presence last year (for the Knicks) that was waived by the visiting Knicks... On the other hand, the Knicks have a number of decent options at Center. Let’s see what head-coach Unseld Jr. will come up with to counter that. I have a feeling Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau will abuse the Wiz in the paint.

Kuzma hits another game-winner — Kuzma does that from time to time. Expect him to hoist up shots and crank up his usage even more for this post-game-winner game.

Flashback: Thomas Bryant beats the Knicks in London using a...goaltend!

I just love this vintage Wizards win, so I’ll keep reminding folks of it...

How many times in NBA history has a team played in London? How many times has a goaltending call decided a game? This one was quite spectacular: