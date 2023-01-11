KLUTCH KUZMA!!!

Kyle Kuzma sealed the win for the Washington Wizards with his only made three-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining in the game. That shot ended the the Wizards three-game losing streak and secured the victory over the Chicago Bulls, 100-97.

The Wizards were without Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Daniel Gafford tonight, but Washington tried their best to compete and get over being short-handed. The first half wasn’t great as the Bulls led 59-46 with Kuzma and Anthony Gill both having 12 points. Something had to be done as the shooting was low especially from three-point range having only made one three-point shot off nine attempts.

Coming into the second half, Washington brought a different attitude all together as a team outscoring Chicago 41-21 in the third quarter. Monte Morris was heavily the reason scoring 15 points in the third quarter after only having two points in the first half. Gill brought the intensity as well scoring a career-high with 18 points off the bench. Another career night came from Deni Avdija who grabbed 20 rebounds. Yes 20 rebounds and was only one point away from a double-double.

With 20 rebounds tonight, Wizards forward Deni Avdija (22 years, 8 days) becomes the second-youngest player in franchise history since the ABA/NBA Merger in 1976-77 to haul in 20+ rebounds in a single game (Chris Webber, 21 years, 270 days, 11/26/94 vs. LAL).#DCAboveAll — Wiz PR Stats (@WizPRStats) January 12, 2023

Rui Hachimura added 10 points off the bench in the win as well.

As for the Bulls Zach LaVine had a game-high 38 points as he tried to carry his team in the second half, but Kuzma ended all that noise sending the Bulls home. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points, but only five came in the second half. He was definitely someone that was needed to assist LaVine in the second half. Other players on the Bulls barely scored four points in the second half of the game which assisted the Wizards as they defensively made the necessary stops in the game. Some credit to Delon Wright who contributed three steals and one block in the victory.

Washington will remain at home Friday and await the New York Knicks. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.