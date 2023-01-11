The Washington Wizards are playing the Chicago Bulls tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Here are some last minute thoughts before the game.

The odds*

According to DraftKings, the Wizards are 1.5 point favorites against the Bulls. Chicago is currently 19-22 overall and 8-13 on the road.

What else is on the line for the Wizards?

The Wizards are currently the 12th place team in the Eastern Conference, just two games behind the Bulls who have the 10th spot. If the season ended today, Washington would definitively be in the lottery while the Bulls would make the play-in. A win tonight will get the Wizards closer to that 10th spot.

Of course, I am not a proponent of that, but we know that’s what the goal is. How do you expect this game to go? Let us know in the comments below.

