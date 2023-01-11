Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country.

Hey everyone,

It’s that time of week again! Time for our weekly SB Nation Reacts survey! In this week, I will ask about the usual metric: fan confidence. Are you feeling good about the Wizards after their last week of games?

I also asked an additional question regarding All-Stars. Kyle Kuzma is the only Washington player to rank in the Top 10 for his position after the first round of results came out. I am not confident that he will be named an All-Star. But he has been consistent all year and could be a reserve selection once the dust settles. Do you agree?

Fill out the survey below:

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/FLMGP1/">Please take our survey</a>

We will share the results later this week!