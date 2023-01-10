Johnny Davis is still struggling to get into the Wizards’ rotation

Washington Wizards rookie guard Johnny Davis has played sparingly this season for the NBA team. So far, he has played mostly for the Capital City Go-Go G-League affiliate. With Bradley Beal out due to a recurring hamstring injury, it should give Davis more time to play, right?

Unfortunately, not. The 10th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft has a hip injury that is keeping him on a day-to-day status.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington also wrote a column today about Davis’ status this season. Head Coach Wes Unseld stressed that Davis needed to develop at his own pace, but that development may not happen in a Wizards uniform. Also, Unseld noted that Corey Kispert was not able to get much playing time until Beal sat out the last third of the 2021-22 NBA season due to a wrist injury.

Furthermore, Kispert never had to put a Go-Go uniform on because he was playable.

While I agree that Davis has a lot of depth at shooting guard on the roster, he was also unplayable in the few minutes he played in a Wizards uniform. And sure, Davis came into the NBA as a player better known for his defense. But his offense is just not where it needs to be.

Davis doesn’t have that much time to show that he can be an effective NBA player. Rookie contracts are just two years long with an option to extend into a third and fourth year. Most rookies in the Top 10 of a draft will get those two years. But barring something dramatic, it may be better for the Wizards to cut their losses with him after next season.