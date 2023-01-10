Wizards vs. Bulls preview: Washington continues homestand on Wednesday

The Washington Wizards are continuing their four-game home-stand. This is the second game in that sequence, after hosting the Pelicans and prior to hosting the Knicks and then the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. The Wizards are not only playing at home but also multiple 3-day rest periods, having played on Jan. 3, then Jan. 6, and now Jan. 9. A rare schedule break.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

How to watch: LeaguePass

Injury Report

Wizards: Bradley Beal (Out), Daniel Gafford (Day-to-Day)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, Tony Bradley, Javonte Green (Out), DeMar DeRozan (Day-to-Day)

Pregame notes

A possible play-in competitor — This is not really a story-line, I mean, even if the Wizards make it to the play-in that will have so little consequence to the rest of the playoff picture... But anyway, it’s the Wizards here so we somehow need to keep coming with story lines.

Finally, a convenient match-up for Porzingis — Porzingis has struggled mightily against bulkier bigs. Perhaps against Vucevic and some drop coverage Porzingis can have one of his bigger nights.

Deni Avdija at a crossroads — We’ve also discussed this enough.... When Beal is out and Kuzma fouls out after 23 minutes, Avdija cannot be shooting just 6 times.... He needs to be more aggressive creating his shots as well the coaching staff should make some adjustments to allow that to happen.

Flashback: The Wizards beat the Bulls on a Beal game-winner (but not buzzer beater)

Last year Beal hit a rare game-winning shot (with about 8 seconds left in regulation) to give the Wizards the W against the Bulls. Since Beal does not do that too often I like to be reminded of it: