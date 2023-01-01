Recap: Wizards defeat Giannis-less Milwaukee Bucks

Here’s a complete list of things I learned about the Washington Wizards in their 118-95 stomping of the Milwaukee Bucks:







End of list.

The empty list is because garbage time began almost at tipoff when the Bucks took the court without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. For those unfamiliar, Antetokounmpo is one of the five best players on the planet, Middleton is a three-time All-Star, and Holiday was All-Defense four times, including first team twice.

Also missing were George Hill and Wesley Matthews, each of whom plays a role in Milwaukee’s 9-10 man rotation.

The Wizards were missing Bradley Beal and Taj Gibson. Beal is about the level of Middleton (meaning he’d probably be the third best player on the Bucks), and Gibson’s closest Milwaukee peer is Serge Ibaka, who’s played in just one game since November 21.

None of the forgoing is criticism of the Wizards. They can’t control opponent health, and they’ve had plenty of games over the years when they’re shorthanded. And every long time Wizards fan can make a list of times the team faced opposition missing key players and lost anyway.

Tonight, they did exactly what they should have done — stomped on a weakened opponent early and never let them back in the game. Milwaukee’s last lead came when Jevon Carter hit a three to make the score 5-4 with just over 10 minutes left to play in the first quarter.

Daniel Gafford dunked to make it 6-5, and the Wizards never looked back. Their largest lead was 26 in the second quarter, and the Bucks never got closer than 15.

Good Stuff

Rui Hachimura had 26 points on 18 field goal attempts. He hit 3-5 from three-point range, grabbed 4 rebounds and produced 3 assists.

Corey Kispert had a perfect shooting night — 12 points on 3-3 from the floor, 2-2 from three, and 4-4 from the free throw line. He also had 6 rebounds — just 1 off his career high of 7.

Daniel Gafford scored 17 points on 11 field goal attempts.

Kristaps Porzingis was a problem for Bucks defenders, even while shooting blanks from deep. He had 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Deni Avdija was aggressive on offense and committed zero fouls. He finished 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. And 4 turnovers.

Not So Good Stuff

Kyle Kuzma’s triple double may catch some headline attention but in truth was a poor performance. The Glory Numbers: 10 points, 13 rebounds 12 assists. The problem: 5-16 shooting, 0-2 from three, 5 turnovers, 3 fouls, and zero steals or blocks. His offensive rating (points produced per possession x 100) was terrible — a 74 on usage of 28.1%. The team’s non-Kuzma offensive efficiency was 123. The team’s total offensive rating was 113.

While the game itself said little about the actual quality of this year’s Wizards, it’s still their fifth consecutive win, and it still advances the team towards the franchise’s goal of reaching the playoffs.

Four Factors

Below are the four factors that decide wins and losses in basketball — shooting (efg), rebounding (offensive rebounds), ball handling (turnovers), fouling (free throws made).

I’ve simplified them a bit. While the factors are usually presented as percentages, I often find the raw numbers more useful when analyzing a single game.

Four Factors: Wizards at Bucks ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS BUCKS ﻿FOUR FACTORS WIZARDS BUCKS EFG 0.569 0.422 OREB 12 14 TOV 17 16 FTM 11 14 PACE 104 ORTG 114 92

Stats & Metrics

Below are a few performance metrics, including the Player Production Average (PPA) Game Score (very similar to the one I used to call Scoreboard Impact Rating). PPA is my overall production metric, which credits players for things they do that help a team win (scoring, rebounding, playmaking, defending) and dings them for things that hurt (missed shots, turnovers, bad defense, fouls).

Game Score (GmSC) converts individual production into points on the scoreboard. The scale is the same as points and reflects each player’s total contributions for the game. The lowest possible GmSC is zero.

PPA is a per possession metric designed for larger data sets. In small sample sizes, the numbers can get weird. But some readers prefer it, so I’m including PPA scores as well. Reminder: in PPA, 100 is average, higher is better and replacement level is 45. For a single game, replacement level isn’t much use, and I reiterate the caution about small samples producing weird results.

POSS is the number of possessions each player was on the floor in this game.

PTS = points scored

ORTG = offensive rating, which is points produced per individual possessions x 100. League average last season was 112.0. Points produced is not the same as points scored. It includes the value of assists and offensive rebounds, as well as sharing credit when receiving an assist.

USG = offensive usage rate. Average is 20%.

ORTG and USG are versions of stats created by Wizards assistant coach Dean Oliver and modified slightly by me. ORTG is an efficiency measure that accounts for the value of shooting, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers. USG includes shooting from the floor and free throw line, offensive rebounds, assists and turnovers.

Stats & Metrics: Wizards ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- ﻿WIZARDS MIN POSS PTS ORTG USG PPA GmSC +/- Rui Hachimura 32 69 26 133 23.8% 263 28.4 18 Corey Kispert 30 65 12 209 8.4% 265 27.0 16 Daniel Gafford 28 60 17 148 19.6% 241 22.7 14 Kristaps Porzingis 29 63 22 115 25.0% 190 18.9 14 Delon Wright 19 41 7 132 12.1% 209 13.3 16 Deni Avdija 29 62 11 83 25.0% 134 13.0 13 Jordan Goodwin 4 8 2 222 14.9% 636 8.3 0 Monte Morris 25 55 7 95 15.0% 70 6.0 7 Vernon Carey Jr. 4 8 2 107 23.9% 382 5.0 0 Anthony Gill 3 7 2 203 11.2% 0 0.0 0 Will Barton 4 8 0 36 20.8% -219 0.0 0 Kyle Kuzma 33 72 10 74 28.1% -29 0.0 17