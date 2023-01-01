WE HAVE MADE IT TO 2023! THE BALL HAS HIT THE BOTTOM IN TIMES SQUARE! AND IT’S NOW TIME TO HUG YOUR FRIENDS!

HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!

After a tough 2022 year for the Washington Wizards and a bounceback 2022 year for the Washington Mystics, my hope is that the Wizards get back to their senses and rebuild. I know I’m sounding sour, even with the clock just striking midnight. But in addition to Matt Modderno’s list of New Year’s Resolutions for the Wizards, mine would be for Beal and the front office:

Just acknowledge that this core isn’t going to work out and we’ll have a lot of losing in the short-term with a rebuild. In the long run, both Beal and the Wizards may come out ahead too.

For the Mystics, I’m very encouraged by their growth last year despite a first-round playoff loss to the Seattle Storm. Shakira Austin has turned out even better than I hoped. She could be an All-Star this summer! I’ll share more stuff on the Mystics and their 2022 later today and tomorrow.

Once again, happy New Year ladies and gentlemen. Here’s to a successful 2023!