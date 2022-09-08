The Israel men’s national basketball team lost to the Czech Republic on Thursday afternoon, 88-77 in Prague for Group play in EuroBasket.

The first half was all Czech Republic. as they raced to a 53-37 lead. Tomas Satoransky looked like his vintage self from the “Everybody Eats” days ad they led by as much as 19 points at one point. This was not a surprise.

The Israelis were able to make a run in the third quarter and were down just 67-65 early in the fourth quarter. But the Czechs, who were also hosting the event, made one big run and were up by 83-68 with 5:35 left in the game.

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija had a double double with 12 points and 11 assists but shot just 5-of-16 from the field. Yam Madar led the Israelis with 16 points. For the Czech Republic, Tomas Satoransky scored 14 points and dished 11 assists while Vojtech Hruban led with 25 for the Czechs.

Israel’s run to EuroBasket has now come to an end. Though they had a 2-3 record which ties the Czechs, Israel lost by virtue of tiebreakers. We’ll see Avdija back in action soon with the Wizards when training camp starts.