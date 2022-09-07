While we are watching Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija get into midseason form at EuroBasket 2022, the franchise player is enjoying some R&R before training camp begins later this month.

Bradley Beal was the US Open tennis tournament in New York City this past weekend. The big match of Monday night was when Frances Tiafoe, a Maryland native, beat out Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal in four sets in the fourth round.

Nadal is the No. 3 ranked player according to the ATP, while Tiafoe is ranked No. 26. Being ranked No. 26 is really, really good. But it’s an underdog ranking against a superstar like Nadal.

Of course, this isn’t a tennis site. So why am I mentioning Beal? He was in the audience, and here is his reaction below.

Tiafoe noted that Beal is his favorite NBA player, so this was a special moment for him.

Hopefully, Beal can also lead the Wizards to upsets this regular season, just like Tiafoe did this past weekend.