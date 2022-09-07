The Israel men’s national basketball team will play the Czech Republic on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET in Group D of EuroBasket 2022.

In their last game, Israel lost to Serbia, 89-78 with Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija scoring 14 points. The outcome was not unexpected considering that Serbia was the favorite in Group D from the beginning. While Israel is currently 2-2 in group play, their loss to Poland put a dent in guaranteeing their hopes for a Top 16 berth.

That said, the Israelis can punch their ticket to the knockout round, but it will be against the home team, who are led by none other than former Wizards point guard Tomas Satoransky. With Sato at full strength, the Czechs would have probably been the second place team in this group. However, he sprained his ankle in their first game and missed two straight before returning. As a result, the Czechs are just 1-3 in group play, getting their only win against the Netherlands last Monday.

Since Satoransky isn’t 100 percent, the Czechs will focus more of their play around former Wizards forward Jan Vesely, who has since become a EuroLeague superstar, mostly for Fenerbahce. Now he’s playing for FC Barcelona just like Sato. In group play, Vesely is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

If Israel wins this game, they will make the Round of 16. If not, they are likely done.

