The Israel men’s national basketball team is 2-1 after losing 85-76 to Poland earlier today. There won’t be much time for them to pout though, since they face off against Serbia tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN Plus, which requires a subscription.

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija fell down to earth against the Poles earlier today. He only scored 3 points and couldn’t get going because the Polish focused on him, and rightfully so. Hopefully, Avdija will have a better game tomorrow, because this contest will be Israel’s toughest in the group, on paper of course.

The Serbians are led by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP. He is averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the sixth-ranked team in the world. The rest of the Serbian roster is made of teams that often play internationally in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. I’d keep an eye on Anadolu point guard Vasilije Micic, who is averaging 14 points and 9 assists per game in group play.

Avdija also has a personal connection to Serbia, because he is Serbian himself! His father, Zufer, played for Yugoslavia, Serbia’s predecessor state in the 1980s and was on the 1982 FIBA World Championship squad that won the bronze medal. Zufer has since relocated to Israel (which is why Deni is Israeli) and is now the GM of Beni Herzliya of the Israeli Premier League.

Given that Israel is ranked No. 42, they are expected to lose tomorrow. But hopefully, they will keep things interesting for longer stretches than the Netherlands did on the first day of group play.

About Serbia

Capital: Belgrade

Belgrade Population: 6.7 million

6.7 million National Anthem: Bože pravde/Боже правде (God of Justice)