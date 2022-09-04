The Israel men’s national basketball team is off to a 2-0 start in EuroBasket 2022 Group D play in Prague, Czech Republic. Tomorrow at 8 a.m., they will play Poland. The Poles are 1-1 in Group play, beating the Czech Republic, 99-84 in their first game and losing to Finland 89-59 yesterday.

The Israelis may co-lead the group with Serbia, but their win against the Netherlands last night required Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija’s heroics.

It was great for narratives and social media gloating. But not so much if the team’s shooting is off sync against better opponents.

The most familiar player on Poland’s roster is starting point guard AJ Slaughter, who played college basketball from 2006-10 at Western Kentucky. Reggio Emilia forward Mateusz Ponitka has been led the team in scoring so far and will be Avdija’s test tomorrow afternoon.

If Israel can get one more win, they should be in good shape for the Round of 16. Hopefully, they can still do better than the fourth seed in the group.

About Poland

Capital: Warsaw

Warsaw Population: 38.1 million

38.1 million National Anthem: Mazurek Dąbrowskiego (Poland Is Not Yet Lost)