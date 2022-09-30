The USA Basketball women’s national team plays China tomorrow in the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup gold medal game. Here’s the preview:

Gametime: 2 a.m. ET on Oct. 1, 2022

Where: Sydney, Australia

How to watch: ESPN Plus

Team USA will go for their fourth consecutive gold medal in the World Cup and 11th overall. They will face China, whom they beat 77-63 on Sept. 24. The Americans will be heavily favored to win the game.

Li Meng has been the top performer for the Chinese, averaging 16 points and 2.5 assist per game in the tournament. She is just 27 years old and would be entering her prime. Li also scored 21 points against Team USA in their first meeting back in group play. Han Xu hasn’t been far behind, where she is averaging 13 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The Chinese got to this game after beating Australia 61-59 in the other semifinal match.

Team USA’s Washington Mystics players: Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin, have been reserves since the squad was at full strength. Expect both to be reserves once again, but get their fair share of playing time.

Go Team USA!

In the other semifinal match, Australia will play Canada at 11 p.m. ET.