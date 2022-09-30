The United States are headed to the Finals after defeating Canada 83-43 in the semifinals. Team USA will now compete for their fourth consecutive FIBA Women’s World Cup gold medal.

We’re sure Team USA is very humble in their winning streaks, but they really make this look so easy. Offensively it’s a given, but their defense has been the reason the offense has been allowed to flourish like it has. United States held Canada to just 21 first half points while they had 45.

Canada didn’t score more than 14 points in a quarter despite being held to just seven points in the first and third quarter respectively. Defensively USA had eight total steals and blocks. A’ja Wilson had three of those steals, while Breanna Stewart felt it was a block party with her three blocks.

Stewart was also the leading score of the game with 17 points and eight rebounds. Not far behind was a double-double from Wilson who had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Kelsey Plum did her thing as well adding 14 points and two assists.

As for the Washington Mystics players, Shakira Austin finished the night with four points and five rebounds. Ariel Atkins had six points and one assist.

Team USA does not have any days off as they will play for the gold on Saturday October 1 against China. The game will be at 2 A.M. ET but at 4 P.M. in Australia.

Check out the highlights below: