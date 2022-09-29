The Washington Wizards are playing the Golden State Warriors tomorrow morning (or this evening, depending on where you are) in the first game of the preseason. Here’s the preview.

Game info

Gametime: 6 a.m. ET ( 7 p.m. in Japanese time) on Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV

Injuries: For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Wrist, day to day); Deni Avdija (Groin, day to day). For the Warriors, none.

What to look for

The NBA is finally here! And the Wizards are taking their team off to Japan for a two game series against the reigning champions. This game will be a test for Washington, who is looking to make a return to the postseason next spring.

In addition, the game also gives Rui Hachimura a homecoming of sorts with his home country. As the biggest men’s basketball star from Japan, expect the crowds to be pretty pro-Wizards in both contests.