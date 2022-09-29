 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Warriors preview: Washington begins two-game preseason slate in Japan

The Wizards will play the defending NBA champions tomorrow.

By Albert Lee
/ new
NBA Japan Games Team Practice
Kristaps Porzingis and the Washington Wizards play in Japan tomorrow.
Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are playing the Golden State Warriors tomorrow morning (or this evening, depending on where you are) in the first game of the preseason. Here’s the preview.

Game info

Gametime: 6 a.m. ET ( 7 p.m. in Japanese time) on Friday, Sept. 30

Where: Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan

TV: NBC Sports Washington, NBA TV

Injuries: For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Wrist, day to day); Deni Avdija (Groin, day to day). For the Warriors, none.

What to look for

The NBA is finally here! And the Wizards are taking their team off to Japan for a two game series against the reigning champions. This game will be a test for Washington, who is looking to make a return to the postseason next spring.

In addition, the game also gives Rui Hachimura a homecoming of sorts with his home country. As the biggest men’s basketball star from Japan, expect the crowds to be pretty pro-Wizards in both contests.

Loading comments...