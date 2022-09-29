The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Canada tomorrow morning in the semifinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here is the preview.

Gametime: Friday, Sept. 30 at 3 a.m. ET (local time, it would be at 5 p.m. ET)

Where: Sydney, Australia

How to watch: ESPN Plus

What’s in store: The Americans are looking for a chance at a guaranteed medal if they win. For Canada, this is a trip of a lifetime. They have never won an Olympic medal, and the last time the Canadians won a medal was the bronze in 1986. Canada has also gradually improved on the world stage in the last two Olympic cycles, where they feature three WNBA players in Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton. Even Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn (who is American), is an assistant for the Canadians.

I don’t anticipate seeing the Canadians defeating the USA on paper, but Team USA has some injuries, including a minor foot injury to Ariel Atkins. Hopefully the home team is ready to go without too many hiccups for the rest of the tournament.

About Canada

Capital: Ottawa

Ottawa Population: 38.65 million

38.65 million National Anthem: “O Canada”

Official Languages: English and French

English and French What is a popular song in Canada by Canadian artists? According to Canada’s Top 50 most played songs on Spotify, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” is No. 7.

Quarterfinal results besides the USA

Canada 79, Puerto Rico 60

China 85, France 71

Australia 86, Belgium 69

The other semifinals game