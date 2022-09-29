Marcin Gortat will reportedly help the Wizards coaching staff

Former Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat will help the coaching staff for part of the preseason, according to Canadian basketball trainer and coach Michael Luzcak.

Marcin Gortat to be an assistant for 2 weeks with the Washington Wizards. Great vet, learned so much from him #nba #coaching — Michael Luczak (@michael_luczak) September 27, 2022

Some other Wizards reporters have their takes on the news, but I haven’t heard of this being official. And since the Wizards are playing in Japan for two preseason games at the moment, he wouldn’t be with the team until next week if this is true.

As a matter of fact, Gortat is likely in Poland, given his recent tweets.

As a player, Gortat had some of his best seasons in Washington. He was also one of the NBA’s best screen assisters, allowing John Wall to flourish as one of the NBA’s best guards from 2014-18. If there is one skill the Wizards’ current posts can pick up from him, it’s this.

Do you like Gortat’s possible stint as a coach? Let us know in the comments below.