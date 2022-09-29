Team USA defeats Serbia 88-55 in the quarterfinals of the FIBA Women’s World Cup to advance to the semifinals. Kelsey Plum led in scoring with 17 points, four assists followed behind her was fellow Las Vegas Aces teammate A’ja Wilson with 15 points and eight rebounds. Alyssa Thomas put up a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards.

It was pretty quiet for Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics as they combined for nine points on the night. However, Atkins, Kahleah Copper and Betnijah Laney all left the game with injuries. Copper went out in the first half, Atkins in the third quarter and Laney in the fourth. With the next game being in 24 hours and limited rest, there is no telling what the lineup and rotations could look like.

FIRST HALF

USA had to have known this game wouldn’t be easy as the first quarter was back and forth with Serbia. At the end of the first quarter, Team USA only led 25-23 as Serbia gave the impression this game wasn’t light work...or was it? The defensive energy of Team USA was strong and relentless holding Serbia to just 10 points in the second quarter outscoring them 25-10. The United States ended the first half with a 17-point lead, 50-33.

Thomas, Wilson and Atkins led the way in the first half in scoring. Thomas had 13 points, six rebounds and Wilson added 10 points, four rebounds of her own. Atkins hit two three-points and got to the free throw line giving her seven points in the half.

Team USA will move on to the semifinals and face the winner of the quarterfinals game between Puerto Rico and Canada. The semifinals match will take place On Thursday (Friday in Australia).