The USA Basketball women’s national team begins its journey in the elimination rounds. First up, Serbia in the quarterfinals.

Gametime: Wednesday Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET (local time, it would be on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m.)

Where: Sydney, Australia

How to watch: ESPN Plus

What’s in store: The Americans are right where they thought they’d be: undefeated and a relatively easier match for the quarterfinals. Serbia was the fourth place team in Group B.

About Serbia

We went over this during the Israel men’s national basketball team’s recent match in EuroBasket, so here it is again in its entirety.

Capital: Belgrade

Belgrade Population: 6.7 million

Most well-known things from Serbia: I have heard of the Plazma biscuits, which is made by Bambi, a food manufacturing company. That said, I am not as familiar with Serbia and most of the former Yugoslavian states’ economies like I am with western European countries. If you are Serbian and want to help me flesh this out, please write in the comments about all the great things that Serbia has to offer!

I have heard of the Plazma biscuits, which is made by Bambi, a food manufacturing company. That said, I am not as familiar with Serbia and most of the former Yugoslavian states’ economies like I am with western European countries. If you are Serbian and want to help me flesh this out, please write in the comments about all the great things that Serbia has to offer! Attractions I would like to see in Serbia: I have mentioned city attractions in countries like Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. So in Serbia, I would like to go to Tara Mountain and go on some longer hikes. Also, I would like to see Zaovine Lake, which is completely manmade.

Srbija/Србија (Serbia) The first Serbian I can think of whose name isn’t Nikola: Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is the easy answer for me for modern times. But I’d alsosay Nikola Tesla is the GOAT for Serbians however. He made a number of inventions that helped society make use electricity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is the easy answer for me for modern times. But I’d alsosay Nikola Tesla is the GOAT for Serbians however. He made a number of inventions that helped society make use electricity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. What is a popular song in Serbia by Serbian artists? I could not find an official Top 100 list on Apple Music for Serbia. Hopefully, this link is accurate since the American songs on the chart are all current. Zera’s Baraba is one of the most popular songs on the list, and here’s the music video:

Sept. 27 game results besides the USA

Puerto Rico 92. Korea 73

China 81. Belgium 55

Canada 88, Mali 65

Serbia 68, France 62

Australia 71, Japan 54

Quarterfinals schedule (besides the USA) on Thursday, Sept. 29

Tipoffs are in Eastern Time.