The Wizards are now en route to Japan for their preseason series

The Washington Wizards are currently airborne on a flight to Japan. Check out some of the pictures here.

See ya soon, Japan pic.twitter.com/Tzh10nZ7yt — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) September 27, 2022

The Wizards will take part in the 2022 NBA Japan Games, which features two friendlies against the Golden State Warriors at the Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo. Here is the schedule:

First game is at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 30

Second game is at 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Both games can be viewed on NBA TV.

It’s obvious why the Wizards are playing two preseason games in Japan. They’re the franchise that Japanese forward Rui Hachimura plays on. But the matchup against the Warriors is great in and of itself. Normally, the Wizards only play other teams that are relatively close to the DMV, like the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors are the defending NBA champions so this will give the Wizards an opportunity to see how they fare against the best in the league.

Let’s hope the Wizards have a successful run in Japan this weekend.