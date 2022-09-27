This is another one of those updates where I haven’t been so timely due to a job change. So let me take some time to get this done.

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija is nursing a minor groin injury that he originally suffered during EuroBasket last month playing for the Israel men’s national basketball team, which Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reported on. That potentially puts the team’s forward rotation in a tighter spot, especially since the team is traveling to Japan very soon for two exhibition games against the Golden State Warriors.

I will never be that guy to criticize a player suiting up for his country. After all, we did follow the Israeli team during EuroBasket and looked pretty confident after his team notched two early wins in group play. But it will be interesting to see if that injury happened during Israel’s last three games, which were all losses.

Let us know your thoughts on Avdija’s status in the comments below.