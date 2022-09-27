Team USA ends group play with a 121-59 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Breaking records and taking down their opponents in the process seems like no one can stop them as they head to the quarterfinal knockout round.

A dominant effort by WNBA champs Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray along with Breanna Stewart and Washington Mystics own Shakira Austin as they secured the victory for Team USA.

Plum had 20 points dishing seven assists and Gray had the same amount of assists adding 16 points of her own. Stewie came in with 15 points and seven rebounds, while Austin had 15 points off the bench in 13 minutes.

As mentioned before Team USA has been breaking records throughout group play. They even added another one after their win going back to 2006.

Another day, another milestone.



#USABWNT broke its record for consecutive wins at the #FIBAWWC today vs pic.twitter.com/PYUxA9ds5m — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) September 27, 2022

Team USA has now finished group play. Another draw will be held to determine who they will play in the quarterfinals.

