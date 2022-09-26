The USA Basketball women’s national team finishes group play with a match against Bosnia and Herzegovina tomorrow afternoon in Sydney for the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Here’s the preview.

Gametime: Tuesday Sept. 27 at 12 a.m. ET (local time, it would be at 2 p.m.)

Where: Sydney, Australia

How to watch: ESPN Plus

What’s in store: The Americans are playing a back-to-back again. But to be fair, it’s this way for EVERY team. This time, they will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who got here one year after reaching a country-best fifth place finish in Women’s EuroBasket 2021.

The Bosnians are led by Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones, who missed some of their earlier games due to the WNBA Finals. To this point, they have lost every single game. And they were also blown out by Belgium, 85-55 in their last game with Jones playing 24 minutes! To add to the Bosnians’ woes in that game, Chicago Sky and Belgian forward Emma Meesseman didn’t play well (only 4 points herself) — and she’s ruled out for the rest of the World Cup because of a calf injury (link in Dutch).

Hopefully, Ariel Atkins can match the play that Shakira Austin has in group play. Go Team USA!

About Bosnia and Herzegovina

Capital: Sarajevo

Sarajevo Population: 3.475 million

3.475 million National Anthem: Državna himna Bosne i Hercegovine/Државна химна Босне и Херцеговине (The National Anthem of Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Official Languages: Bosnian (a little over 50 percent speak it as a first language), Serbian (about 30 percent) and Croatian (about 15 percent)

