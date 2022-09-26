Given that I’m a high school teacher now, I don’t have the time to write on every little Washington Wizards-related topic like I have in the past. So forgive me for being four days late to this one, even though this article is on a player who no longer plays for the Wizards.

Former Wizards and now-Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall wrote a column on The Players’ Tribune about his journey over the last several years from being one win away from the NBA Eastern Conference Finals to tearing his Achilles a year later and losing his mother to breast cancer the year after that.

The column shed light on some details that were previously not known to the public, including:

Wall didn’t just tear his Achilles tendon. He also had infections from surgeries and almost had to have his foot amputated.

After his mother passed away, he began to get into a deep depression and contemplate suicide.

Wall eventually started to get counseling after a dream about his mother.

I won’t write more for Wall here, so go ahead and check out the article.

If you or someone you know has contemplated suicide, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.