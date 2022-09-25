The USA Basketball women’s national team is playing Korea tomorrow in the fourth game of the FIBA Women’s World Cup. Let’s get to the preview!

Gametime: Monday Sept. 26 at 12 a.m. ET (local time, it would be at 2 p.m.)

Where: Sydney, Australia

How to watch: ESPN Plus

What’s in store: The Americans had a much-needed rest day, and will be at full strength for the rest of the World Cup. That may not be good news for Shakira Austin, who didn’t see any playing time in Team USA’s last game against China.

If the Americans’ schedule was front loaded in the beginning, it is lighter now. Korea was considered to be the weakest team in Group A, but they came off a big 99-66 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Koreans are led by Lee Seul Kang, who was on the Washington Mystics’ training camp roster this past spring. Expect the Americans to focus on neutralizing her in what should be a likely victory.

About Korea (South Korea)

Capital: Seoul

Seoul Population: 51.78 million

51.78 million National Anthem: 애국가 (Aegukga) (The Patriotic Song)

Official Language: Korean

Korean Most notable companies from Korea: The biggest companies include conglomerates like Hanjin, Hyundai, LG, Samsung and Lotte. You may be familiar with these brands, but they often are more than just car and electronic brands there.

The biggest companies include conglomerates like Hanjin, Hyundai, LG, Samsung and Lotte. You may be familiar with these brands, but they often are more than just car and electronic brands there. Where would I vacation in Korea? For me, Jeju Island is a tourist destination south of the Chosun Peninsula.

For me, Jeju Island is a tourist destination south of the Chosun Peninsula. What do Koreans call their country? 대한민국 (Daehanminguk) or 한국 (Hanguk) for short.

대한민국 (Daehanminguk) or 한국 (Hanguk) for short. What is a popular song by Korean artists? K-Pop is on the rise in the west, including the US for quite some time now. According to Apple Music, the top song in Korea is “Shut Down” by BLACKPINK.

Sept. 24/25 final scores besides the USA