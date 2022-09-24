The USA Basketball women’s national team defeated Chian, 77-63 on Saturday afternoon (Australian time) in Sydney, helping them remain undefeated with a 3-0 record.

After a double double performance against Puerto Rico, some would assume that Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin would get the start today if this were an 82 game season. Wrong. She didn’t play one minute. That’s probably more or less part of the plan, however.

The Americans have played three games in three days, something that just doesn’t happen in the WNBA. With Las Vegas Aces stars A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum back, all three saw game action today. Wilson led with 20 points off the bench, shooting 7-of-14 from the field.

Ariel Atkins played 14 minutes off the bench and scored 3 points.

While the Americans had a solid lead in this game throughout, China was able to get a deep run going against the Americans in the third quarter. Li Meng led China with 21 points in 31 minutes and Han Xu scored 12 points off the bench. The highlights are below:

The Americans’ next game is against Korea on Monday at 12 a.m. ET. (or 2 p.m. Sydney time). Go Team USA!