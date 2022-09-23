Wizards Media Day is ongoing, but I didn’t have time to type until now because ... I’m a teacher y’all!

With Gabe and Marco at Capital One Arena, I’m focusing on things on the other side of the world with the FIBA Women’s World Cup. The USA Basketball women’s national team is playing China in a few hours, so here is the preview.

Gametime: Saturday Sept. 24 12:30 a.m. ET (local time, it would be at 2:30 p.m.)

Where: Sydney, Australia

How to watch: ESPN Plus

What’s in store: The Americans are coming off a second win in two days, this time against Puerto Rico. This time, they will be playing against China, who have Chicago Sky center Li Yueru and New York Liberty center Han Xu. The Chinese are 2-0 in group play after wins against Korea and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

About China

Capital: Beijing

Beijing Population: 1.41 billion

1.41 billion National Anthem: 义勇军进行曲 (Pronounced Yìyǒngjūn Jìnxíngqǔ) (March of the Volunteers)

Official Language: Mandarin

Mandarin Most notable companies from China: The biggest company from a global perspective is ecommerce giant Alibaba. After, it’s ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, or Douyin locally.

The biggest company from a global perspective is ecommerce giant Alibaba. After, it’s ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, or Douyin locally. What is a popular song by Chinese artists? I am not familiar with Chinese music charts, partly because they use different social media platforms than America. According to Shazam, “By Your Side (在你的身边) by Jason Sheng (盛哲) was No. 2. The video was made last winter, so I’m not sure how accurate it is.

