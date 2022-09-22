The USA Basketball women’s national team continued its undefeated play with a 106-42 win over Puerto Rico on Friday morning in Sydney for the FIBA Women’s World Cup.\

Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin was the star today, scoring 19 points and grabbing 10 rebounds off the bench.

The USA never trailed in this game, just like in their first game against Belgium yesterday and the Americans held the Puerto Ricans to just 21 percent shooting while shooting 54 percent themselves.

Austin was also able play 21 minutes tonight because Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson still sat this game out due to travel from the WNBA Finals. Sure, this was against an overmatch opponent, but it’s still valuable experience for Austin, who is making a name for herself on the world stage.

Ariel Atkins started again, scoring 9 points in 23 minutes.

For Puerto Rico, Mya Hollingshed led with 10 points.

The Americans’ next game is against China on Saturday, both in Australian and DMV time. Tip off is at 12:30 a.m. ET.