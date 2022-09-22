 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

United States vs. Puerto Rico preview: Team USA looks to move to 2-0 in group play

The FIBA Women’s World Cup begins tomorrow!

By Albert Lee
USA v Belgium - FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

The USA Basketball women’s national team plays Puerto Rico tonight! Here is the preview.

Gametime: Thursday, Sept. 22 9:30 p.m. ET (local time, it would be Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m.)

Where: Sydney, Australia

How to watch: ESPN Plus

What’s in store: The Americans are coming off a bigger than expected 87-72 win over Belgium despite being short-handed. That said, the Americans made Emma Meesseman a non-factor, and the rest fell into place.

Puerto Rico was not expected to be one of the top teams in Group A, but had a big win yesterday over Bosnia and Herzegovina, who didn’t have Jonquel Jones due to travel from the WNBA Finals.

The Puerto Ricans have a roster with some recent WNBA players like Jennifer O’Neill and Arella Guirantes. They don’t have the star power like Belgium, but can pose a threat if the Americans let their guard down early after their big win against the Cats.

About Puerto Rico

  • Capital: San Juan
  • Population: 3.19 million
  • National Anthem: La Borinqueña
  • Why does Puerto Rico have its own national team though it is in the United States? The International Olympic Committee and FIBA can arbitrarily decide what a country is. Therefore, Puerto Rico has their own team.
  • Official Languages: Spanish and English
  • What is a popular song by Puerto Rican artists? There is no official chart for Puerto Rico. So since it’s part of the USA, the No. 2 song is “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corelone.

Results from Day 1

  • Puerto Rico 82. Bosnia and Herzegovina 58
  • Canada 67, Serbia 60
  • Japan 89, Mali 56
  • China 107, Korea 44
  • France 70, Australia 57

Other Day 2 games

All times are in ET. Keep in mind that ALL games are being played on Friday, Sept. 23 in Sydney time.

Thursday, Sept. 22

  • 10 p.m.: Serbia vs. Japan
  • 11 p.m.: Belgium vs. Korea

Friday, Sept. 23

  • 12:30 a.m.: China vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  • 4 a.m.: France vs. Canada
  • 6:30 a.m.: Australia vs. Mali

