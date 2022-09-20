SoWizards Podcast: Does Mid + MAGA = Top 4 in the East?

In the latest episode of the #SoWizards podcast, hosted by me and Ron Oakes-Cunningham, we started off discussing the Sarver Report and ended with a hypothetical of how good the Wizards might be if they could trade for Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. and Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac without breaking up “the core.”

Both Porter and Isaac have expressed political views that are different from most of their NBA brethren and are more aligned with those of Trump supporters. Note: In no way are we endorsing or rejecting their political views. While we made some jokes, the conversation centered on mostly on-the-court considerations.

As for Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver, and the results of the NBA’s independent investigation, here’s a quick recap from the NBA’s official release:

Mr. Sarver, on at least five occasions during his tenure with the Suns/Mercury organization, repeated the N-word when recounting the statements of others. Mr. Sarver engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments in the workplace, made inappropriate comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees. Mr. Sarver engaged in demeaning and harsh treatment of employees, including by yelling and cursing at them.

The announced disciplinary action so far is a one-year suspension from the Suns/Mercury and a $10 million fine. Both Lebron James and Suns PG Chris Paul tweeted that the punishment is insufficient. Some are calling for Sarver to sell his share of the teams.

