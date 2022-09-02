EuroBasket 2022: Deni Avdija represents Israel in Group D starting Friday

EuroBasket 2022 started today, but Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija and Team Israel begin play on Friday. Here’s what is in store.

Where: O2 Arena in Prague, Czech Republic

Schedule

Friday, Sept. 2 vs. Finland, 8 a.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. the Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 5 vs. Poland, 8 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 6 vs. Serbia, 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, Sept. 8 vs. Czech Republic, 11:30 a.m. ET.

Of the teams that Israel will play. they will likely have their hands full against Serbia and the Czech Republic, who have rosters with multiple current and former NBA players. They will likely be the favorites against the Netherlands, the lone country without a current or former NBA player in the group.

How far do you think Avdija and Israel can go in EuroBasket? Given that the Israelis were the fifth seed in this group, it’s unlikely that they will make the quarterfinals. But an appearance to the knockout round should be within reach.