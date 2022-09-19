EuroBasket 2022: Spain wins fourth title in championship game over France

EuroBasket 2022 has now come to an end, so let’s look at the results!

Spain beats France, 88-76 for fourth overall title

Juancho Hernangomez scored 27 points for the Spanish while Evan Fournier scored 23 for the French in the Gold Medal game. Though France shot 58.3 percent in the contest, they also committed 19 turnovers which proved to be the difference. Spain scored 35 points off those turnovers.

Though the game’s final score indicated that this was a close game, it really wasn’t. Spain led nearly the entire way, and were up by as many as 21 points with just a couple minutes left before halftime. France made a run to keep things respectable, but it was too late.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Willy Hernangomez was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.

Germany beats Poland, 82-69 for the bronze

The Germans received their first medal in EuroBasket since 2005 in their own capital of Berlin, beating the Cinderellas of the tournament. Dennis Schroder led the Germans with 26 points and 6 assists while Michal Sokolowski led the Poles with 18 points.

Though the game was decided by double digits, the game was tied 59-all with 7:35 left in regulation and Poland was down 65-64 with 5:29 left before the talent disparity began to show again. Poland was able to make this comeback after being behind by 15 in the second quarter.