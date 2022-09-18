The Washington Mystics season has ended, but Ariel Atkins should be in the FIBA Women’s World Cup which starts later this week. Shakira Austin has a slim chance of making the team as well. I’m a bit disappointed that the Mystics’ season ended early, but I’m happy to see them return to the playoffs.

And for the Washington Wizards, Deni Avdija has just finished his stint for Team Israel in EuroBasket 2022. And … the Wizards start training camp on Saturday with Media Day on Friday! The end of the NBA offseason is near!

And it’s time for a mailbag!

Here is how you can send your questions:

Email me: aleeinthedmv AT gmail DOT com

Comment on this post

Tweet at us or reply to us on Facebook with the hashtag #BFMailbag.

Please send questions through 12 p.m. ET Wed. Sept. 21. I will get your answers out on Thursday, Sept. 22!