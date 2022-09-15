EuroBasket 2022: Poland and Germany score big upsets en route to the semifinals

The quarterfinals of EuroBasket 2022 have come to an end. Here are the results:
- Spain beats Finland, 100-90: Willy Hernangomez scored 27 for the Spanish and Lauri Markkanen scored 28 points for the Finns. However, Spain pulled through in the final moments to pull off a come from behind victory.
- Germany beats Greece, 107-96: Given that Germany doesn’t have any NBA superstars like Greece, the result was a surprise. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points for Greece, but was ejected lated in the game. For Germany, Dennis Schroder scored 26 points.
- France beats Italy, 93-85: Rudy Gobert scored 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the French to an expected win over the Italians.
- Poland upsets Slovenia, 90-87: Mateusz Ponitka scored 26 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and dished 10 assists to get the third triple double in EuroBasket history. That performance helped the Poles score a major upset over the then-defending champions. Luka Doncic scored 14 points and dished 11 rebounds.
Here is the semifinals schedule. Games are on Friday, Sept. 16 and can be seen on ESPN Plus.
- Poland vs. France at 11:15 a.m. ET
- Germany vs. Spain at 2:30 p.m. ET
