The Washington Wizards will host their Media Day on Sept. 23 and begin training camp on Sept. 24. This is a few days earlier than the NBA’s normal date of Sept. 27 because Washington will play two preseason games in Japan this year.

The Wizards will play the Golden State Warriors on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2 at Saitama Super Arena near Tokyo. This should be a very exciting set of games for two reasons. First, these games allow forward Rui Hachimura to play two games in his home country. And second, the Warriors are the NBA’s defending champions. While these are preseason games, the Wizards’ starters should get some time against their Golden State counterparts for various stretches. That will allow them to see how well they stack up against a top ranked team.

