What should the Wizards do with their remaining two-way contract?

The Atlanta Hawks used one of their two-way contracts to sign former lottery pick Jarrett Culver. Culver was the 6th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after a strong sophomore season at Texas Tech. He won Big 12 Player of the Year honors and helped lead Texas Tech to the National Championship game where they ultimately lost to Virginia.

Culver has mostly struggled in the NBA, averaging 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists through 134 games. That being said, this seems like a very low-risk move for the Hawks who can release Culver at any point with little negative consequence.

Considering that Tommy Sheppard has seemed fond of targeting buy-low reclamation projects to fill out the roster, I recently threw out Culver’s name as a candidate on the most recent episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast. Any player with less than five years of NBA experience is eligible for a two-way contract.

I also mentioned Sharife Cooper, a former first-round pick out of Auburn; Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard, former second-round picks out of Mississippi State; Nate Hinton and Armoni Brooks, former Houston guards who went undrafted; and Dennis Smith Jr., another former lottery pick who looked good at times last year in Portland.

There are also a few in-house options from the Capital City Go-Go or on Exhibit 10 contracts that they could consider. Jordan Goodwin, Quenton Jackson, and Devon Dotson will also warrant consideration for the final spot.

Goodwin has been a personal favorite of mine, as I’ve advocated for several times on this website, due to his willingness to embrace the role of defensive pest off the bench. Considering they’ve yet to offer him that spot to this point, I’m not optimistic they will now.

Let us know in the comments what you think the Wizards should do with the final two-way or if there are any other buy-low free agent names that should be considered.