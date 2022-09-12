Two members of Wizards District Gaming were chosen to the NBA 2K League All-Star Game

The NBA 2K League has announced it’s All-Star game participants and two members of Wizards District Gaming (WDG) have made the team. Ryan “Dayfri” Conger and Justin “JustAwkward” Howell will represent the team as members of the Eastern Conference 5v5 squad. This is the second year in a row that multiple WDG players have made the All-Star team.

WDG Head Coach Patrick Crossan will helm the Eastern Conference group as well. He will coach a 5v5 team, which was voted on by fans, media, players, and coaches. As coach, he is also afford the opportunity to pick his own team for the 3v3 competition.

“Our players continue to showcase their excellence, versatility, and mental toughness on the league’s biggest stages,” said Crossan. “Time after time Dayfri, JustAwkward and our entire roster show that they are the greatest group of NBA 2K players ever assembled.”

The NBA 2K League All-Star game will be held on September 30th in Los Angeles. The game will be broadcast on Stadium and the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.