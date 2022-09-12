EuroBasket 2022: Italy upsets Serbia to get in the quarterfinals

The Round of 16 in EuroBasket 2022 has been completed. Let’s review the matches.

France 87, Turkey 86 in OT: I love it when games go into OT.

Slovenia 88, Belgium 72: The Lions were playing Luka Doncic and the Slovenes real close until the talent disparity showed in the fourth quarter.

Germany 85, Montenegro 79: Another close games, but the hosts pulled through in the end.

Poland 94, Ukraine 86: As Wizards fans, we were probably biased for the Poles given the Marcin Gortat connection. But Europe may have been more sympathetic to the Ukrainians given the war with Russia. After a close game, Poland delivered!

Finland 94, Croatia 86: I swear I didn't copy and paste the score from the last game.

Italy 94, Serbia 86: I SWEAR I DIDN'T COPY AND PASTE THE SCORE FROM THE LAST GAME! Belgium was close, but Italy delivered, sending NBA MVP Nikola Jokic home earlier than he would have liked.

Greece 94, Czech Republic 88: This would have been wild if the Czechs scored two points less. But though Tomas Satoransky and his national team gave Giannis Antetokoumpo's squad all they could handle until the fourth.

Who is playing in the quarterfinals?

The games start tomorrow and continue through Wednesday.