American (and Maryland native) tennis player Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open before losing to Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz which went to five sets: 7-6, 3-6, 1-6, 7-6 and 3-6 last week.

But since Tiafoe started getting some love from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, let’s say that the bromance the two have for each other has grown. Tiafoe was seen wearing a Beal jersey Statement Edition jersey while practicing before his semifinals match.

Frances Tiafoe is rocking a Bradley Beal jersey while he warms up for his U.S. Open Semifinal match. ‍♂️



( : @NoahLevick)pic.twitter.com/YGOvJx6xO2 — theScore (@theScore) September 9, 2022

I have one quibble with his jersey choice. Tiafoe’s Beal jersey is outdated and is from the 2019-20 NBA season at the latest. That’s because the Wizards don’t have the GEICO jersey sponsorship anymore, and the Statement edition jersey is now a Jordan Brand jersey. Here’s a close-up of Tiafoe.

Frances Tiafoe is practicing in a Bradley Beal Washington Wizards jersey. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/qHWva8l0gF — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) September 9, 2022

And here is Beal in that Statement edition jersey last season.

Anyway, I was splitting hairs with that one. But the point of this article is that it isn’t very often when we see celebrities wearing Wizards jerseys in public. Could Tiafoe help the Wizards become a bit more popular in merchandise sales relative to the league? Let us know in the comments below.