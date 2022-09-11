 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Frances Tiafoe showed Bradley Beal more love before his U.S. Open semifinals defeat

The two represent D.C. and the two are definitely experiencing a growing friendship.

By Albert Lee
2022 US Open - Day 10
American (and Maryland native) tennis player Frances Tiafoe advanced to the semifinals of the 2022 U.S. Open before losing to Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz which went to five sets: 7-6, 3-6, 1-6, 7-6 and 3-6 last week.

But since Tiafoe started getting some love from Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, let’s say that the bromance the two have for each other has grown. Tiafoe was seen wearing a Beal jersey Statement Edition jersey while practicing before his semifinals match.

I have one quibble with his jersey choice. Tiafoe’s Beal jersey is outdated and is from the 2019-20 NBA season at the latest. That’s because the Wizards don’t have the GEICO jersey sponsorship anymore, and the Statement edition jersey is now a Jordan Brand jersey. Here’s a close-up of Tiafoe.

And here is Beal in that Statement edition jersey last season.

Anyway, I was splitting hairs with that one. But the point of this article is that it isn’t very often when we see celebrities wearing Wizards jerseys in public. Could Tiafoe help the Wizards become a bit more popular in merchandise sales relative to the league? Let us know in the comments below.

