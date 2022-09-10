EuroBasket 2022: The Round of 16 starts Saturday

Sixteen teams advanced to the knockout stage in EuroBasket 2022. All teams are playing in Berlin, Germany. Let’s meet the teams.

Group A: Spain, Turkey, Montenegro, Belgium

Group B: Slovenia, Germany, France, Lithuania

Group C: Greece, Ukraine, Croatia, Italy

Group D: Serbia, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic

Greece and Serbia went undefeated in group play, while Slovenia squeaked by Germany, to win Group B. In Group A, Spain would have been undefeated, but they got upset by Belgium, who would have earned a Top 16 berth anyway from hindsight.

From here, EuroBasket is a single elimination tournament. Groups A and B will face off against each other with the first place team playing against the fourth place team in group. So Spain plays Lithuania while Slovenia plays Belgium. The same thing happens with Groups C and D.

Here is the schedule for the elimination round of 16. All games are on ESPN Plus.

Saturday, Sept. 10 games

Turkey vs. France, 6 a.m. ET

Slovenia vs. Belgium, 8:45 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Montenegro, 12 p.m. ET

Spain vs. Lithuania, 2:45 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 11 games

Ukraine vs. Poland, 6 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Croatia, 8:45 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. Italy, 12 p.m. ET

Greece vs. Czech Republic, 2:45 p.m. ET

There are several NBA superstars left in the tournament like Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic for Slovenia, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for Serbia and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo for Greece.

For Washington Wizards fans, while no current players remain, Tomas Satoransky and Jan Vesely are playing for the Czech Republic. They are underdogs against Greece, but you never know what can happen!

We’ll still cover the results as the tournament happens!