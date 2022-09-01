Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis already owns two of the “Big Four” sports league teams in Washington: the Wizards and the NHL’s Capitals. He has also overseen the growth of support for the WNBA’s Mystics and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming. He could also be the leader of a third “Big Four” League team if MSE can buy the MLB’s Washington Nationals.

There is currently one family that owns three “Big Four” teams: the Kroenke family, which owns the Los Angeles Rams, the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and NHL’s Colorado Avalanche. However, MSE could be the first ownership group that owns three of these teams in the same city.

Earlier this week, Chris Cerullo of Russian Machine Never Breaks wrote a piece about some of the media implications if MSE owns the Nationals as well as NBC Sports Washington, which they are about to fully own. If it happens, NBC Sports Washington (or whatever their future name is) could offer live professional sports team coverage all year round. The Wizards and Capitals play in the late fall, winter and early spring. The Nationals and Mystics play in the spring and summer. The G-League’s Go-Go and Wizards DG would have more opportunities to show games as well on traditional television.

While that is great, some of you may be wondering how their sports news and analysis coverage could be. Since MSE could own most of the major sports teams in DC as well as the RSN local games are on, could it just drown out independent media coverage of the Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, Go-Go and Wizards DG — especially if things aren’t going well with one or more of these teams?

