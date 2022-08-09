It isn’t often when professional basketball players go against amateurs on national television. But that is exactly what happened when the Israel men’s national basketball team played against Auburn yesterday in Tel Aviv in a 95-86 win.

The Tigers were on the third game of a summer international tour where they also faced off against the Israel U-20 men’s and All-Star select teams.

But we aren’t an Auburn fan site. And I don’t care for the Alabama Crimson Tide either. We are here to see how Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija did.

In this game, it was expected that he would be the best player on the floor. If he had a subpar performance, it may lower Wizards fan confidence even more heading into training camp.

Thankfully, and as expected, Avdija scored 25 points without overextending himself in the win. His trademark highlight was this dunk that NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes posted.That said, he also fouled out of the game.

Deni Avdija fouls out of Israel-Auburn with 25 points. He shook off a slow start to play very well overall. He was aggressive off the dribble (going right) and got to the line at will. This dunk was a standout highlight. pic.twitter.com/3act4gF8pw — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 8, 2022

The match vs. Auburn was a friendly for the Israelis, who are preparing for the World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket later this month and September.