Deni Avdija scores 25 in Israel’s win over Auburn

Yes. The Washington Wizards forward played against a college team.

By Albert Lee
New York Knicks v Washington Wizards Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

It isn’t often when professional basketball players go against amateurs on national television. But that is exactly what happened when the Israel men’s national basketball team played against Auburn yesterday in Tel Aviv in a 95-86 win.

The Tigers were on the third game of a summer international tour where they also faced off against the Israel U-20 men’s and All-Star select teams.

But we aren’t an Auburn fan site. And I don’t care for the Alabama Crimson Tide either. We are here to see how Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija did.

In this game, it was expected that he would be the best player on the floor. If he had a subpar performance, it may lower Wizards fan confidence even more heading into training camp.

Thankfully, and as expected, Avdija scored 25 points without overextending himself in the win. His trademark highlight was this dunk that NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes posted.That said, he also fouled out of the game.

The match vs. Auburn was a friendly for the Israelis, who are preparing for the World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket later this month and September.

