August is a quiet month in the NBA calendar. As you can see from the last few days, the only pieces of new content we had were on the Mystics because they are making a run for the No. 4 seed in the WNBA standings. If they can do it, then the Mystics will earn a guaranteed home playoff game.

That said, we haven’t forgotten about the Wizards. It’s just that players are on vacation, working out for next year, and we haven’t quite gotten into the late August stretch of World Cup Qualifiers and EuroBasket, where Deni Avdija will play for Israel in both competitions, while Kristaps Porzingis will participate in the WC Qualifiers because his native Latvia isn’t in EuroBasket.

I didn’t ask how confident you are in the Wizards for the following survey because I think we can agree that the figure will be low. But I asked some random questions to get a feel for the people who are responding to the surveys. Are you a DMV resident? Do you like Washington Dulles International Airport or Ronald Reagan National Airport better when you fly? And do you prefer Ben’s Chili Bowl or Five Guys when you are eating food at a local-based chain? (Yes, Five Guys originated in the DMV).

