Game Info

When: Sunday, August 7 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

How to Watch: ESPN 3

Injuries

Mystics: None.

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike (Face, Questionable); Kristi Toliver (Calf, Questionable); Rae Burrell (Knee, Out)

Pregame notes

The Washington Mystics will have a full team facing the Sparks, as Los Angeles will be without Liz Cambage who decided to part ways with the team late in the season. With only three games remaining until the playoffs, the Mystics are sitting as a fifth seed, but depending on the outcome of the rest of their games could potentially move up to the fourth spot, maybe even third if they win out and the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun all lose their respective games.

Despite how easy this game may be, Washington shouldn’t take it lightly as the Sparks aren’t officially out of the woods yet but definitely close. Each game should still be played to the final buzzer with full effort. The interesting thing to look out for in the Mystics is how Head Coach Mike Thibault will go about resting Elena Delle Donne. She’ll be playing against the Sparks, but how will he manage her in time for the playoffs as they’ll need all hands on deck. It’s kind of too early to tell, but still a question that needs an answer.