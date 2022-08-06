Wizards District Gaming, the D.C. area’s NBA 2KLeague team, is continuing to do well in the standings as the two-time defending league champions. This season, the NBA 2KLeague still has its classic 5v5 competition but also has a new 3v3 format. After all of their recent competitions, WizardsDG has consistently finished among the top teams in both types of tournaments and won the 3v3 Blacktop Series this past May.

Another Championship in the books as we sweep the finals in the first ever @NBA2KLeague 3v3 Blacktop Series! #ProtectTheBrand pic.twitter.com/WH9YasVPow — Wizards District Gaming (@WizardsDG) May 14, 2022

This season, NBA 2KLeague teams are playing a regular season that is more heavily based on a group of tournaments as opposed to a traditional schedule where opponents simply play a round-robin before the playoffs.

With the regular season tournaments now behind us and another successful season in the books for Wizards DG, they are third in the NBA 2KLeague power rankings for both 5v5 and 3v3 play. That also puts the team in a great position to become All-Stars.

Voting started last month but will go on until August 15. Fans can vote for five players in the Eastern and Western Conferences. Wizards DG is in the East and our votes are going to their entire five-player roster: Justin “Kapp” Kaplan, Brandon “Brich” Richardson, Ryan “Dayfri” Conger, Justin “Just Awkward” Howell and Manuel “Newdini” Newman.

Needless to say, we're just voting for WizardsDG and you should too! pic.twitter.com/NhymTuOZcT — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) August 6, 2022

The 2KLeague All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.