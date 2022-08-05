As the Washington Mystics try to finish the regular season on a sort of run that would guarantee them a top-4 seed, they also were looking to split the season series with the Chicago Sky.

However, the Sky stormed out of the gates to basically finish the game after one quarter, taking a commanding 29-15 lead. As the scoreboard at halftime showed 55-34 for the home team it was increasingly clear that the second half will be extended garbage time.

The Mystics did make a meaningless fourth quarter run to finish the game only down 10, 93-83, but that was merely cosmetics: the Chicago Sky dominated this one from the opening tip and the game was never close.

Myisha Hines-Allen had 21 and Shakira Austin added 17 as Delle Donne did not play tonight due to rest. For the Sky, Allie Quigley had 18, Kahleah Copper had 19, and Emma Meesseman had 10 points and 5 assists. Overall six players scored in double digits (as opposed to three for the Mystics).

The Mystics travel home to host the Los Angeles Sparks for a Sunday matinee. They are now down to 20-13, and remain fifth overall in the league standings.

For the highlights click: here.